Illinois now highest testing state per capita for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is now leading the country when it comes to testing for COVID-19.



Speaking Tuesday during his daily press briefing, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is now the number 1 state in the nation for COVID-19 testing per capita over the past seven days.

"Over the last few weeks, we've seen Illinois make significant, measurable progress ... in growing our daily testing numbers. Today, we reached another major milestone: Among the most populous states int he United States, Illinois has now overtaken New York to become the No. 1 state in the nation for testing per capita over the past seven days," said Gov. Pritzker.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.

The governor also said all 4 regions, including the Stateline's region, are still on pace to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.