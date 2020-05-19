Illinois bar receives cease and desist order after opening in defiance of stay-at-home order

BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois bar has received a cease and desist order after it defied the state's stay-at-home order last weekend.



JB's Hideout in Blue Mound, Illinois, about 33 miles east of Springfield, opened their doors last Friday.

"We have been threatened already with retaliation from our local village but until I have a court order or legal letter we will be open and the drinks will be flowing," a post on the bar's Facebook page read Friday. "It’s pretty simple. If your [sic] sick. Stay the hell home. But as this is all bs come out and get drunk with us. New delivery and ice cold."

The bar's owner, Jason Bliesner, posted throughout the weekend on Facebook, saying people from Naperville to St. Louis went to the bar.



The bar says they had 97 people there at one point. Videos on Facebook showed dozens of people inside the bar.

97 and counting. 97 essential people deep here having a blast as we should. From Naperville to St. Louis and a ton of towns all in between. I have met so many nice people that are fed up. One of the most touching stories. I just met a young man that served our country. He shook my hand and thanked me for standing up to all this bs. He said he has lost faith in our people and what has he fought for when his rights were taken away in the land of the free. And was wondering why he made the sacrifices he made over seas and yet here he is at home and can’t do what he served to protect. I shook his hand and said thank you sir. And it still stands JB PRICKSTER IS NOT ALLOWED IN MY BAR. Posted by JB's Hideout on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Bliesner says on Monday, the bar received a cease and desist order from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

The letter says the bar is "unlawfully operating amidst a declared limitation on service that is necessary and proper to prevent further spreading of the COVID-19 pathogen." The letter continued, saying the bar must immediately stop all "unlawful operations, specifically allowing on premises consumption."

If the bar continues to defy the stay-at-home order, the letter says it could result in the revocation of the bar's liquor license or "other civil or criminal violations."

Bliesner said he anticipated the cease and desist would come and chose not to open Monday.

"I still have a liquor license and can open the doors but I’m choosing the legal approach," he wrote. "If you read in the letter attached it says listen to governors order or license could be pulled. Our law suit will now be pending against the state. This will be a process but well worth it."

Well after my attorney had papers served last week and asking for them to serve us a legal document or court order. ... Posted by JB's Hideout on Monday, May 18, 2020

Governor JB Pritzker's office filed new emergency rule on Friday, which is meant to provide an additional enforcement tool for high-risk businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms that refuse to comply.



The new rule means any violators are subject to punishment under a current IDPH Act, that lists the offense as a Class A misdemeanor. That is the most serious misdemeanor, which could result in 364 days in jail and a $2,500 fine.