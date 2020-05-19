Ho-Chunk’s Madison casino to partially reopen May 27

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Ho-Chunk Nation announced it would reopen its Madison casino in phases beginning Wednesday, May 27, with a safety and sanitation plan in place.

Ho-Chunk Gaming - Madison will open, at first, only to narrower group of people, according to a press release sent Tuesday. Player’s Club Wisconsin members will be the only people allowed in the casino on May 27. A phased reopening will follow.

“As surrounding states still have ‘Stay at Home’ orders in place, we want to respect that and use effective integration of public health measures,” said President WhiteEagle. “We will work within each local municipality to help protect the safety of our local community.”

Food and drink service will remain closed during the first phase of reopening.

Everyone who enters the building will have their temperature taken, the press release said. The casino will also install Plexiglas where transactions occur, station hand sanitizer around the building, install signs on prevention policies and require frequent hand washing of its staff.

The casino has a health and safety inspection scheduled for Wednesday, May 20.

Ho-Chunk Gaming - Madison will recall its required staff to prepare between 400 and 1,300 slot machines.