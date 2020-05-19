Here’s why Winnebago County’s new reopen plan doesn’t include barbershops, salons

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Select businesses and churches may be reopening earlier than anticipated in Winnebago County.



During a press conference on Monday, leaders in Winnebago County announced they're working on a plan to reopen restaurants, child care facilities and places of worship in some capacity with modifications on June 1.



Since then the announcement, we've received a lot of questions about why barbershops, salons and hairdressers weren't included. Here's why:

Under Illinois' reopening plan, barbershops and salons will already be open by June 1 under Phase 3 of reopening Illinois. Those services, along with manufacturing offices, retail and other businesses are slated to open May 29 under the state's 5-phase plan.

Winnebago County leaders are working on reopening restaurants, child care facilities and places of worship by June 1, because those are services that won't open in the state until Phase 4.

Mayor McNamara says the health department will have to look at the plans and sign off of on them.

More information on the plan will be announced at a press conference on May 26. 13 News will also have more on the plan tonight on 13 News at 5, 6 & 10.