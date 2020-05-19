Forreston High School celebrates graduation amid pandemic

FORRESTON (WREX) — We have seen schools do drive-throughs to hand out diplomas, but one school held a full graduation ceremony.

Forreston High School formatted their own graduation on Tuesday like a drive-in movie with a radio station streaming the audio to cars in attendance. FHS Principal Travis Heinz hopes that despite a crazy few months, that the class of 2020 will find time to slow down and appreciate everything around them.

"The one thing, going through the last two months, the one thing that life has taught us is that we need to make sure we take a minute and enjoy the little things," said Heinz.

53 seniors graduated from FHS on Tuesday.