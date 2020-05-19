Dozens of cars parade around local nursing homes to honor veterans

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The parking lot at Belvidere North High School filled up with dozens cars dressed from hood to trunk in red, white and blue.

The group assembled to honor veterans at nursing homes as part of Military Appreciation Month.

The group visited Maple Crest Care Centre, Northwoods Care Centre and Cherryvale Place.

Heartland Hospice Care's Veterans' Services Specialist Janine Idstein says that even though times are difficult, it's still great to take time and honor people who served our country.

"This one way we can still show them that we're thinking about them," Idstein said. "Just by the sheer number of people that showed up for it, that should really make them feel good."

Heartland Hospice Care will host another parade on Thursday in DeKalb.