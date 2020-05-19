Belvidere names Bradford as girls basketball coach

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere hired Mike Bradford to be its new girls basketball coach, a role that's not new to Bradford. He previously coached the Lady Bucs in the 2006-'07 season.

Bradford also coached at Belvidere North for several years, finding success building up the Blue Thunder program. He boasts two regional titles and one sectional title to his resume.

Bradford takes over a Lady Bucs program that has struggled in recent years. They won just three games last season, going 1-17 in NIC-10 conference play.