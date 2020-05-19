Beloit leaders plan to reopen all businesses

BELOIT (WREX) — In a unanimous vote, the Beloit City Council passes a plan to allow all business to reopen at Monday night's council meeting.

According to the order, the plan would go into effect once Rock county's executive order expires at the end of the month.

Businesses, like restaurants and bars, would still have to maintain social distancing requirements. However, if Rock county extends its shutdown order, Beloit would have to follow those guidelines.