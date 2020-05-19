 Skip to Content

Beloit leaders plan to reopen all businesses

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:01 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

BELOIT (WREX) — In a unanimous vote, the Beloit City Council passes a plan to allow all business to reopen at Monday night's council meeting.

According to the order, the plan would go into effect once Rock county's executive order expires at the end of the month.

Businesses, like restaurants and bars, would still have to maintain social distancing requirements. However, if Rock county extends its shutdown order, Beloit would have to follow those guidelines.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content