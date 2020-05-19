‘Armed and dangerous:’ Beloit police search for man connected to weekend shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) — Beloit police have identified suspect who they say is involved with a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

The public should consider Isaiah Evans, 25, "armed and dangerous," according to post by police on Facebook.

"We have probable cause to arrest him," authorities wrote. "There is also an active probation warrant to take Evans into custody."

On Saturday, police said a car drove up to a house near Dewey and Keeler avenues. People inside the car fired 10 to 20 shots at a 37-year-old man on the porch.

Two bullets hit him in the thigh. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities believe multiple people participated in the shooting because investigators found shell casings from both a handgun and a rifle.

Officers said anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts should call (608) 757-2244 or Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463. To leave anonymous tips, visit the Crime Stoppers website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com