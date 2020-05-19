A cloudy, cool May looks to persist for at least one more day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stubborn low pressure system is keeping cloudy, cool, and drizzly conditions around.

Tuesday showers:

Much of the overnight hours Monday into early Tuesday featured some light shower activity. If early morning travel is on the docket, be sure to give slow down on area roads, since most of them are wet.

Temperatures are going to again be well below average, with highs close to 10° below average.

Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s area wide, but highs today are going to be slow to climb. Temperatures are only going to land in the lower to middle 60s under cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Northeasterly winds are going to gust at times to around 25 miles per hour through the day. Those northeasterly winds are what keep the damp, cloudy, and cool weather around for Tuesday as they're pulling in air from Lake Michigan.

There is an end to the cloudy and cool pattern:

The back half of the work week does feature gradual improvements. Wednesday marks the start of that change, first in the warming temperatures. Highs for midweek climb into the upper 60s. Some areas could reach into the lower 70s if sunshine is plentiful enough. Model guidance wants to hang onto the cloud cover through much of the day, so sky conditions look to remain mostly cloudy.

It should come as no surprise that cloud cover is going to remain in place. Much of the month of May has featured cloudy skies. In fact, since May 1st, 89% of the month has featured at least some cloud cover, leaving only two days with sunny skies.

The majority of May has featured quite a bit of cloud cover. Nearly 90% of the month has featured some cloud cover.

Late week warm-up:

Since sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday, temperatures are going to rebound. Highs for the second half of the week climb into the lower to middle 70s. By the weekend, the switch gets flipped to even warmer weather. Highs for the Memorial Day weekend could approach the lower 80s.