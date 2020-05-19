1,545 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, 146 more deaths

COVID-19 UPDATE: Governor JB Pritzker provides an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state of Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois continues to see increased cases of the novel coronavirus.



On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,545 new cases of the virus across the state. The total number of cases in the state is up to 98,030.



IDPH also reported 146 new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. The death toll across the state is up to 4,379.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 10-16, 2020 is 14%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

Governor Pritzker also said all 4 regions, including the Stateline's region, are still on pace to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.

