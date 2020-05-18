YWCA Rock County launches fundraiser for domestic violence victims

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WREX) - The YWCA Rock County expanded its online fundraiser ahead of the 14th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" walk to support domestic violence victims.

“The terrible reality is that this is a dangerous time for women and children with the ‘Safer at Home’ order,” Brandi Magel, a legal advocate at YWCA Rock County said. “This is a situation that many abusers are using to exploit more power and control.”

The money helps the YWCA operate its emergency domestic violence shelter and other resources like a 24-hour help line and legal services.

Virtual fundraising teams walk to raise money and awareness of domestic violence in the area. The fundraiser takes advantage of more people who take walks to get out of the house and exercise since COVID-19 closures began, according to YWCA Rock County.

In 2019, approximately 160 children and 95 women stayed in the domestic violence shelter, 200 victims received legal advocacy services and 725 people called or texted YWCA Rock County’s 24-hour help line, all according to the YWCA.

The fundraising teams will raise money through August 7, when YWCA Rock County hosts Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

Currently, YWCA Rock County will hold the event on August 7 at the former Sears building at the Janesville Mall. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. for check-in and shoe fittings. The walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

More information about "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" is on the YWCA Rock County website.