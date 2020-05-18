Report: Stateline counties fail to practice social distancing

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Stateline fails at practicing social distancing guidelines, according to newly-published data

Unacast's new report showed most Stateline counties received an F for social distancing. Stephenson and Lee Counties did slightly better with a D- which is an improvement from the data on May 15.

Over a month ago, most counties in the region got a C or better on April 2.

Less than 25 percent of Winnebago County decreased its average mobility, or how many miles they traveled.

The United States as a whole, Illinois and Wisconsin failed.

Here's each grade as provided by Unacast on Monday, May 18:

Stephenson: D-

Ogle: F

Winnebago: F

Boone: F

Dekalb: F

Lee: D-

To better understand how Unacast collects its data and assigns grades, read their methodology here.