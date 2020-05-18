Report: Stateline counties fail to practice social distancing

Report: Stateline counties fail to practice social distancingNew
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Stateline fails at practicing social distancing guidelines, according to newly-published data
Unacast's new report showed most Stateline counties received an F for social distancing. Stephenson and Lee Counties did slightly better with a D- which is an improvement from the data on May 15.
Over a month ago, most counties in the region got a C or better on April 2.
Less than 25 percent of Winnebago County decreased its average mobility, or how many miles they traveled.
The United States as a whole, Illinois and Wisconsin failed.
Here's each grade as provided by Unacast on Monday, May 18:
- Stephenson: D-
- Ogle: F
- Winnebago: F
- Boone: F
- Dekalb: F
- Lee: D-
To better understand how Unacast collects its data and assigns grades, read their methodology here.