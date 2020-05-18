This Day in Sports – May 18

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On May 18, 2013, Hononegah senior Courtney Clayton finished off a stellar high school track career by breaking the 29-year-old IHSA state record in the 800-meter run. At the state meet, she ran the 800 in 2:07.05, a record that still stands today. That was her 2nd straight state championship in the event.

That run capped off an incredible high school career. In the weeks leading up to state, Clayton led Hononegah to its first team Sectional title in seven years. She also dominated the NIC-10 Conference meet, showing off her speed and versatility by winning the 200, 400, 800 and 3,200-meter runs. After graduating, she went to Vanderbilt and competed in the SEC. After dealing with some injuries throughout her career, Clayton pushed through and became a 1st Team All-American in 2017, making it to the national championship finals that year.