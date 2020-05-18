Suspect identified in Super 8 Motel shooting, standoff

WATCH LIVE: Rockford Police update on deadly Super 8 hotel standoff, update on other criminal investigations Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 18, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department released the name of the suspect who allegedly killed one person before an hours long standoff over the weekend.



Police identified the suspect as Antonio Wilson, 35, of Freeport.



Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says police were called for a domestic case, which then turned into a shots fired call.

Chief O'Shea says when officers arrived on scene, they did not know the suspect, later identified as Wilson, was still on scene.



Police say Wilson fired at officers and was using a high powered weapon which was able to shoot through walls. Chief O'Shea says five different Rockford police officers returned fire at the suspect.



Police believe Wilson died from a self-inflected gunshot wound, but authorities are still investigating.



No officers were hit by gunfire or injured.



A 19-year-old was killed, but has not been identified by the Winnebago County's Office yet.



Two women were also shot and are in the hospital. Chief Dan O'Shea says both women are in critical condition.



Authorities are still investigating the incident.