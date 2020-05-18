Stubborn upper-low keeps rain, clouds, and cooler temperatures around

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meteorology is a tricky science that is constantly keeping forecasters on their toes. Last week, forecast guidance gave the impression that this week would feature plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The truth is, an upper-level low is going to keep cloudy skies, at times showery conditions, and cooler-than-average temperatures.

Dreary Monday:

A wide swath of at least a half an inch of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. Rockford recorded 1.3" on Sunday.

Rain fell for much of Sunday and while the weekend has come to an end, rain chances persist. A cloudy start is indicative of the cloudy day ahead as an area of low pressure is just spinning over the state. This low pressure is cutoff from the main jet stream and when that happens, it essentially loses the main steering mechanism for mid-latitude systems.

Clouds and showers persist as a cutoff area of low pressure slowly sags southward.

While patchy drizzle or even light rain is possible early, better chances for precipitation move in later in the day. As the core of low pressure spins overhead, it keeps the threat for rain around through the afternoon and into the evening.

Thankfully the threat for flooding rain is diminished greatly, as much of the rain that does fall is going to be lighter in nature. Flooding looks to be contained to areas along the Ohio River Valley north into Ohio.

Rain is likely to be heavier and longer lasting across the Ohio River Valley and into Lower Michigan.

Cloudy skies and northeasterly winds are going to result in highs only near 60. As a reminder, average highs are in the lower to middle 70s for mid-May.

Gradually drying out:

Tuesday keeps the rain chances around, especially before 3 p.m. Cloud cover gradually is forecast to give way to a few breaks by the afternoon, but clouds and northeasterly winds are going to keep temperatures below average.

Midweek warmth:

After a string of below-average temperatures, a slightly warmer pattern unfolds for the end of the work week. Temperatures give way to the lower to middle 70s by Thursday and Friday.