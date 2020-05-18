Starlight Theater casts launch new social media challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College's Starlight Theater won't be bringing the community musical performance's for the first time in 53 years due to COVID-19

"You know, everyone is as confused as everybody else on what to do, but, we're trying to make the most of it," says artistic director Chris Brady.

Months of rehearsals are on hold as the theater's 2020 summer season is postponed until 2021.

"It's tricky," says choreographer Hannah Sleger, "but at the same time i think it just forces us to get stronger in our craft."

However, an empty theater doesn't mean the actors aren't performing, just that their venue has changed

"It's not the end of the shows, it's just our intermission," says cast member Audrey Ballard.

"So in the mean time lets do something positive to spread joy, not just to ourselves, but to the community."

That idea is what lead Ballard to create the #StarlightIntermissionChallenge, encouraging her fellow cast and crew members from the seasons five shows to post a video of them singing on Facebook.

"I thought, 'What a great way to get out those feelings of confusion and hope, get it out through song,' and then encourage others to do it," says Ballard.

Fellow cast member, and challenge participant, Essence Bell says it gave her the confidence to put her talents out there and hopes it inspires others to do the same.

"It encourages other people to feel confident in themselves and be comfortable putting themselves out there," says Bell, "and expressing how they feel about this whole thing and what it's taken away from them."

Shining a spotlight on the season worth waiting for.

"These casts are awesome, the crews are awesome, these shows are great and they deserve an audience," says Brady.

Beyond the intermission challenge, the theater is also launching what they call "Digitally Starlight" on it's Facebook page so the community can still enjoy performances during the summer.

"We are going to start the week our first show would've started, so June 3, and we'll air little segments through out what would've been the season," says Brady.

While plans are still in development, Brady hopes the online experience they create will give the casts and community some much needed creativity.

"I am so proud of these casts, and it's inspiring to see them continue to be creative," says Brady.