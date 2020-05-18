Rod Blagojevich officially disbarred in Illinois

(WREX) -- A ruling has officially disbarred former Gov. Rod Blagojevich as an attorney in Illinois.

This comes after a decision by the Illinois Supreme Court on Monday.

In March, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission recommended Blagojevich be disbarred for his conviction on wire fraud, attempted extortion and other corruption charges. His license had been suspended since 2011.

Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison in late 2011. He was released from prison in February after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

Blagojevich is banned from running for office in Illinois. In 2009, the Illinois Senate voted unanimously to remove Blagojevich and to bar him from holding political office again.