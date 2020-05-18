Rockford region experiences surge in mental health issues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — COVID-19 has contributed to a spike in mental health struggles.

Nationwide, distress hotlines for substance abuse and mental health have seen a 900 percent increase in calls year over year.

And now it's impacting our area. After 58 days of Illinois' stay-at-home order, mental health experts says the number of people who need help has surged.

"I've seen a lot of people that weren't dealing with mental health issues before," Danielle Angileri, the Executive Director of NAMI Northern Illinois, says. "They're just under a lot of stress and worry, so it's just making them reach out and seek some sort of help."

Angileri says isolation has played a huge role in people experiencing anxiety and depression, which can lead to self-medication and substance abuse. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the county has not seen a jump in substance abuse-related deaths, but Rosecrance's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Thomas Wright, says that doesn't mean people aren't self-medicating.

"I think we're going to see a jump in people coming in for treatment for opioid-use disorders," Dr. Wright says.

He wants people who are struggling to know there are services out there to help.

"All our outpatient places are still open, but we offer everybody a video alternative, if they feel that way," Dr. Wright explains.

Rosecrance also offers the following free resources:

A virtual library of seminars on suicide risk and anxiety

Virtual assessments for mental health or substance abuse services, experts can guide you in the right direction

Family support counseling

The Rosecrance Parent Cafe for parents with kids struggling with addiction

The Rosecrance Prevention and Early Intervention Program for those with a high risk for substance abuse

But some people aren't sure if they, or their friend or family member, need assistance. If you fall in that category, experts say there are signs to look out for.

"Are you not going to work, whether it's virtually or otherwise?, are you not interacting with your family or not maintaining your hygiene?," Dr. Wright asks.

Angileri adds warning signs could be "extreme changes in sleep patterns [or] eating patterns [or] substance abuse."

While many people are struggling during this difficult time, you don't have to struggle alone.

NAMI Northern Illinois offers a front-line worker support group for anyone who is working an essential job and is in need of support.