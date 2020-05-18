Rockford Police arrest two people after string of armed robberies on Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it has two people in custody after a string of armed robberies on Monday.

18-year-old Aaron Wilson and a 17-year-old were both taken into custody and each charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say both men robbed three stores in Rockford and one store in Loves Park between 4:00-6:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

Those locations included a Walgreens, a Marathon gas station, and the Mobil gas station on Sandy Hollow Road.

Police found the suspected vehicle after responding to the robbery call at the Mobil gas station. Police took Wilson and the teen into custody.

With help from the Illinois Police Department, a gun was recovered along with other evidence.