Machesney Park Goodwill opens for curbside pick-up and online shopping

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Machesney Park's Goodwill opened for online shopping and curbside pick-up on Monday in response to COVID-19 closures.

“We were looking for ways to engage our shopper since the stores are currently closed,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois, said.

The program, "Good to Go!", launched today at two Goodwill stores in Machesney Park and Crystal Lake.

Shoppers enter the online store through the Goodwill of Northern Illinois's website. Staff post new items daily. Customers buy from home and then set an appointment time for curbside pick-up.

The store will continue to utilize online shopping after the physical stores can open up.

Customers have been asking for an online avenue and department leaders started working on a plan after the shutdowns, according to PR/Marketing Manager Shannon Harper who thinks it'll be a big hit.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois plans to add more locations weekly as online and curbside shopping demand increases.

Curbside pick up will be available at the Machesney Park location at 8010 N. 2nd Street