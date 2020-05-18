Rockford Education Association hosts food drive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Education Association hosted their second food drive to help a local food bank.

The first drive, which took place a month ago, brought in nearly 1,000 pounds of food and $2,000 in donations. The union once again welcomed cars at their regional office in the 7000 block of Rote Road with the goal of beating last month's food drive. Organizers say it's been amazing watching teachers come together.

"This is just a little way to kind of reconnect with people, with our students, with our community," said Rockford Education Association President Mel Gilfillan. "So I think this is not only good for the community, it's good for the teachers to kind of get back out and do some good."

All proceeds will go to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.