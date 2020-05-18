Rockford City Council approves new alderman, squad car donation

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford City Council approves a new 12th Ward Alderman, a roofing grant, and a squad car donation Monday night.

The council approved Jennifer Hanley to serve the 12th ward, Hanley takes over for Alderman John Beck who passed away last month.

Hanley is a physical education teacher at All Saints Academy and is also married to J. Hanley, the Repubican Winnebago County State's Attorney candidate.

Once she is sworn in, her term will continue until the next election.

City council also approved a grant to give dozens of people in Rockford a new roof. The city was awared $520,000 through the Single Family Rehabilitation Program Grant. That money will be used to help people ne need replace their roofs and make home improvements.

Finally, Rockford City Council approved a donation of an old Rockford Police squad car to the Rockford Public Schools. It will be used for one of its academy programs in criminal justice.