River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Sunday.

* At 10:45 AM Monday the stage was 14.3 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday evening. Fall below flood

stage Sunday.

* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson

addition.

&&