River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday.
* At 10:45 AM Monday the stage was 14.3 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday evening. Fall below flood
stage Sunday.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
&&