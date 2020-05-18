River Flood Warning from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Wednesday…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Como.
* Until Wednesday.
* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 11.7 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue
rising to 12.7 feet Tuesday. The river will fall below flood stage
Wednesday.
* Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on
Regan Road northeast of Como.
&&