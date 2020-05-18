River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to

Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.

* from late tonight to late Saturday night.

* At 115 PM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early

Tuesday.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of

Byron are flooded.

&&