River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to
Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* from late tonight to late Saturday night.
* At 115 PM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early
Tuesday.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of
Byron are flooded.
&&