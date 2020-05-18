 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 7:11 pm
1:43 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to
Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* from late tonight to late Saturday night.
* At 115 PM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early
Tuesday.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of
Byron are flooded.

