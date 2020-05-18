River Flood Warning from MON 2:57 PM CDT until THU 7:30 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 2:57 PM CDT until THU 7:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until Thursday evening.
* At 130 PM Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to
rise to near 9.7 feet by early Tuesday.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Numerous trails in Belvidere Park are
threatened. Holiday Acres Campground is threatened upstream of
Belvidere.
