River Flood Warning from MON 2:57 PM CDT until THU 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until Thursday evening.

* At 130 PM Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to

rise to near 9.7 feet by early Tuesday.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Numerous trails in Belvidere Park are

threatened. Holiday Acres Campground is threatened upstream of

Belvidere.

&&