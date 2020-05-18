River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* until Thursday afternoon.

* At 1230 PM Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to rise near 16.0 feet by this

evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday

evening.

