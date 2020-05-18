River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Thursday afternoon.
* At 1230 PM Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to rise near 16.0 feet by this
evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday
evening.
&&