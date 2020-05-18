PREVIEW: Rockford family fighting for answers 33 years later: Who killed Tammy Tracey?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On May 27, 1987, 19-year-old Tammy Tracey took a drive to Searls Park in Rockford. She told her mom she was going to wax her car. She never returned home.

Eleven months passed before her family would know for sure what happened to her. A bird watcher stumbled across Tammy's remains at the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Winnebago County, sixteen miles away from Searls Park.

After Tammy's body was found, another mystery began: Who killed Tammy Tracey? It's a question that hasn't been answered for 33 years. But investigators say someone in the community knows something. And that someone can finally get justice for Tammy Tracey.

You can watch the full story on Wednesday night on 13 News at 10.