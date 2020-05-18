President Trump calls out Pritzker for coronavirus response efforts

(WREX) — President Donald Trump called out Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for the state's coronavirus response efforts.



Maria Bartiromo, of Fox Business, asked President Trump how he would decide which states and cities will receive federal financial support, to which he called out local Democratic leaders, including Pritzker.

Trump accused Pritzker of money being the motivating factor for the his response to the pandemic, the president claiming he "knows the family."

"He wants money because, you know, let's make up for the 25 years and some very bad current years," Trump said.



Trump continued saying: "If they spend the money, it's one thing, for COVID, but they want money for 25 years of bad management."

This isn't the first time President Trump and Gov. Pritzker have exchanged words regarding the coronavirus response efforts as the two took to Twitter back in March.

The president then took to Twitter again in April.

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

"I have not been counting on the White House because there have been too many situations in which they have made promises, not delivered," Pritzker said on CNN last week.