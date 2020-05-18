Police use new resources to crack down on crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Many people looked to the sky Monday night to see a helicopter circling parts of the City of Rockford.

It could be used for surveillance, of what, is not known. A photo of the helicopter taken by a 13 WREX reporter shows the chopper's registration number, or "n-number."

Using that n-number, Federal Aviation Administration records show the helicopter is owned by a company called T A F Y Communications, which has been used for surveillance of high profile events like the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

But, there is no public information about the company, other than a P.O. Box in Bristow, VA, a town southwest of Washington D.C..

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has used helicopters as part of its saturation patrols in the past, but its unclear if this helicopter is being used for that.

13 WREX asked Rockford Police if the helicopter was part of the department's increase in patrols to fight violent crime. RPD would not say.

Rockford Police did send a statement from Police Chief Dan O'Shea that said, "The department is utilizing any and all resources, whether from the Rockford Police Department, State or federal agencies in our efforts to reduce violence. This includes aviation units, canine units, undercover operations, and other means deemed necessary to drive down the violent crime."