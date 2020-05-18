Winnebago County leaders working on reopening restaurants, churches and child care facilities on June 1

COVID-19 UPDATE: Leaders in the area so they're working on a plan to reopen restaurants, child care facilities and houses of worship on June 1. For more: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 18, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Select businesses and churches may be reopening earlier than anticipated in Rockford and Winnebago County.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city is working on a plan to reopen restaurants, child care facilities and houses of worship in some capacity with modifications on June 1.



Following the state's 5-phase plan, those types of businesses are scheduled to reopen in Phase 4, which can first be seen at the end of June.



However, the mayor says city leaders are working on a plan to reopen those three areas on June 1.



Mayor McNamara says the health department will have to look at the plans and sign off of on them.



More information will be announced at a press conference on May 26.