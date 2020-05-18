Large party in Ogle County leads to 29 underage drinking citations

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says they gave out citations to nearly 30 people following a large party over the weekend.



The sheriff's office says they were dispatched to the 4400 block of W. Otter Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a 911 hang up call. Police determined the call was accidental.



However, when authorities arrived on scene, they say there was a "large party" with several people drinking underage.



The sheriff's office says a total of 29 people were given a citation for underage drinking.



The individuals were released on I-Bonds and given future court dates, according to the sheriff's office.