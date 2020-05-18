 Skip to Content

Illinois lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WREX) — An Illinois lawmaker has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

State Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr. (D) of the 21st District in Chicago announced he has tested positive for the virus.

Gonzalez Jr. says he was tested for the virus in advance of lawmakers returning to Springfield later this week. Gonzalez Jr. will now be missing the session.

Gonzalez Jr. says he will be working from home while he is in self-isolation.

You can read Gonzalez Jr.'s full statement below:

In preparation for a special session to vote for much needed legislation to be convened in Springfield this Wednesday,...

Posted by State Representative Edgar Gonzalez Jr. on Monday, May 18, 2020
