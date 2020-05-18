Illinois confirms 2,294 new coronavirus cases, total approaching 100K

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 18, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois approaches 100,000.



On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,294 new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases across the state is now up to 96,485.



The state also reported 59 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state's death toll up to 4,234.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 96,485 cases, including 4,234 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 9-15, 2020 is 14%.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

