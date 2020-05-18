IDNR closes White Pines Resort’s final gift shop sale before it goes out of business

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — A long line of people looking to shop at White Pines Resort's gift shop for the final time, was told to go home after the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shut it for violating the state's order to keep concessions closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

White Pines Resort reopened Monday for one of its last gift shop sales after announcing it will go out of business after 31 years in White Pines Forest State Park.

IDNR conservation police stopped sales and shut down the gift shop as soon as IDNR caught wind of the sale. IDNR said it had previously denied a request from the resort to open the gift shop.

White Pines Resort said it held the sale to pay back deposits from brides, cabin and theater customers after the business announced it would close for good.

"We appreciate the support, but we were shut down this afternoon by the police and decided not to continue the sale because of Gov. Pritzker's announcement last Friday, and the potential punishment and threat of prosecution as a small business trying to be open," White Pines Resort said in a Facebook post. "With that, the sale has officially ended.

Amber Eberly drove 50 miles from Genoa to get a piece of memorabilia before the gift shop closed for good. She said she just arrived when IDNR closed the store.

"What's going on is bad enough and you have your fellow Americans, because that's what we do, we come together and support our people. And we can't even come together to support this lady who lost everything."

Stacey Flanagan, of Oregon, was standing near the cash register when IDNR conservation police arrived. Flanagan has lived in northern Illinois her whole live and White Pines Resort was one of her favorite spots.

"I wanted to get a souvenir to have something I could pass down to my children and my grandchildren and now I'm unable to do that.