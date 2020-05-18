Gas prices back over $2 in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The average price of gas in Rockford is back over 2 dollars.



Gas prices rose just over 5 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's latest price reports. The average price of gas is now up $2.02.



Gas prices in Rockford are now 43.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but are 72.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.59/g today, while the most expensive is $2.25/g, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon.

As prices are expected to continue to rise as we approach Memorial Day, drivers should still be seeing prices lower than normal.

"The recovery in gasoline prices has continued across much of the country thanks to recovery in fuel demand as states re-open and motorists get out of the house as temperatures are more conducive to outdoor activity. Oil prices continue to follow the gasoline-led recovery, with challenges still seen for portions of the refined oil barrel, including diesel and jet fuel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "It's been a dramatic turn of events- a month ago, gasoline was the least wanted portion of the barrel, and refiners acted quickly to respond to gasoline demand that dropped in half, but now as cabin fever hits Americans, gasoline demand has rebounded notably, which has caused oil prices to follow. Expect the uptick to continue as we approach Memorial Day, but prices will still set multi-year lows for the holiday and may for a good portion of the summer as well, so there should remain optimism with motorists- summer gas prices will remain quite low compared to previous years."