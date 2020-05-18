Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN
EFFECT Until 100 PM CDT Monday for Kendall…La Salle…DuPage…
Cook…Livingston…Lake…Will…eastern De Kalb…Grundy…
Kankakee…northwestern Ford…Kane…northwestern
Iroquois…McHenry and northern Lake Counties…
* At 230 AM CDT, flooding, some significant, continues across the
warned area as a result of very heavy rain Saturday night and
Sunday. This includes the entire Chicago metro, where numerous
roads remain closed. Avoid travel through daybreak, if possible.
Additionally, many area rivers, streams and creeks are still
rising and will remain elevated beyond this morning as a result of
additional runoff.
* Some locations that are experiencing flooding include…
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,
Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley
Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
&&