Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN

EFFECT Until 100 PM CDT Monday for Kendall…La Salle…DuPage…

Cook…Livingston…Lake…Will…eastern De Kalb…Grundy…

Kankakee…northwestern Ford…Kane…northwestern

Iroquois…McHenry and northern Lake Counties…

* At 230 AM CDT, flooding, some significant, continues across the

warned area as a result of very heavy rain Saturday night and

Sunday. This includes the entire Chicago metro, where numerous

roads remain closed. Avoid travel through daybreak, if possible.

Additionally, many area rivers, streams and creeks are still

rising and will remain elevated beyond this morning as a result of

additional runoff.

* Some locations that are experiencing flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,

Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley

Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&