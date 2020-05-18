Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) -- Boone County is reporting 8 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The Boone County Health Department said one of the new cases includes a staff member at Symphony Northwoods. It's been two days since the facility reported another worker with the virus.

Of the 83 confirmed cases at the nursing home, 60 residents and 23 staff members have tested positive for the virus. There have been 10 deaths at the long-term care facility.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County is now up to 313.

Boone County remains with 14 deaths related to coronavirus. The county said 130 residents have recovered from the virus.