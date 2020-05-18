Drier weather eventually takes over as stubborn showers leaves

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- We aren't completely free of the rain yet, but drier weather is coming down the pipeline for a few days. Look for some heat to build in late this week as the drier pattern takes over.

Stubborn showers:

Until we get to midweek, showers remain stubbornly in place. The rain won't be heavier like we saw at times since last Wednesday night. The showers resemble the lighter rain that fell today for tonight and tomorrow.

A brief break in the spotty showers pops up around 10 pm, but then scattered showers develop again around sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday looks a lot like today; the weather remains cloudy, breezy, and on-and-off rainy. Temperatures remain in the middle 60's.

River flooding is possible through the end of the week.

Minor river flooding is likely on sections of the Rock and Kishwaukee rivers through this week as the excess rainwater moves through the watershed. Parts of the Pecatonica river get close to flooding, but should stay below flood stage.

An upper-level low pressure is the culprit for the spotty stubborn showers early this week. Once the low clears out of the region, the scattered showers will end.

Drier midweek:

By Wednesday, the upper-level low should be gone, resulting in some sunshine and drier and warmer weather. Temperatures rise to the low 70's, which is closer to average for this time of year .

We'll see the drier stretch of weather last into Friday. Temperatures stay in the middle to low 70's through that point.

Rainy yet warmer:

The holiday weekend provides some heat, but also chances for more rain.

First, the heat. Temperatures rise to the upper 70's Saturday, then the low 80's for Sunday and Memorial Day. This may be the first time this year that we get to the 80's. Rockford usually sees its first 80 degree day around April 27. As can be the case, this year the first 80 degree day may arrive almost a month later than usual. The latest first day in the 80's is in early June, so its possible that we don't set a record this year.

The weather pattern flips from cool and rainy to warmer and drier later this week.

With the heat, scattered showers and storms may develop. Saturday and Memorial Day look to be the days with the higher chances for rain. The weekend at this point doesn't look like a washout, but plan on rain from time to time.

We look to hold onto the hotter and active weather pattern beyond Memorial Day.