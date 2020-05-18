9th Street in Rockford to undergo improvements through October

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A number of street improvements will start this week on 9th Street in Rockford.

Starting Wednesday, construction work will begin on 9th Street between 6th Avenue and East State Street.

The six-month project will include installing new storm sewers, water main and sidewalk replacements and adding new concrete curb and gutter.

Crews are also set to narrow roadways to accommodate more accessible pedestrian facilities as well as on-street bicycle accommodations.

Drivers are asked to slow down and take extra precautions when traveling through the work zone.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of October.

