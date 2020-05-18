57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, still on track to move to Phase 3

COVID-19 UPDATE: Leaders in the area so they're working on a plan to reopen restaurants, child care facilities and houses of worship on June 1. For more: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 18, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Despite announcing new cases of the novel coronavirus, Winnebago County is still on track to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen.



The Winnebago County Health Department reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The new cases age from a baby under the age of 1 and someone who is 100 years old, according to the health department.



The total number of confirmed cases in Winnebago County is up to 1,558. Of that number, 395 people have recovered from the virus. There's also been 51 deaths in the county related to the virus.



Dr. Sandra Martell says more than 16,000 people have been tested in the county, which is roughly 6 percent of the population.



The county also reported two new areas of concern, both of which are congregate settings. The two new locations are Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center and the Luther Center.

Despite the new cases, the county remains on track to move to Phase 3 of the state's 5-phase plan to reopen. However, new data shows the Stateline struggled with social distancing this past weekend, as the Stateline received D's and F grades for social distancing.



Dr. Martell addressed these grades at a press conference on Monday, saying: "Our community including residents, businesses and services are all depending on each other and individuals to do the right thing, even when no one is looking. We have to do the right thing for the right reasons."

Dr. Martell continued, "We need to stay the course so we don't jeopardize our entry into the next phase. We have to decide if we want to move into the next phase"