17-year-old charged with first degree murder, second man arrested for sale of weapon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A teenager in Rockford faces first degree murder charges following a deadly shooting over the weekend.



Rockford Police say a 17-year-old teenager is being charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and felony murder during an armed robbery.



The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of 18th and Charles streets, near the Stop-N-Go gas station.



A 21-year-old man from Rockford died in the shooting. The victim has not been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.



Police say a Avontay Murphy, 20, of Rockford, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. Murphy was charged with unauthorized sale of a firearm and no valid FOID card.