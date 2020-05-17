Winnebago County surpasses 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- There are now 57 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, according to a press release by health officials Sunday.

The health department said the new confirmed cases brings the county's total number of positive cases to 1,501. The county reported 34 new cases Saturday.

County health officials said its death toll remains at 41 as no new deaths were reported Sunday.

There's now been 14,943 coronavirus tests conducted in Winnebago County as of Sunday. Among pending tests, 5,756 residents are waiting on their test results and 7,686 people have tested negative. A total of 348 residents have recovered from the virus so far in the county.