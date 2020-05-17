River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:45 AM Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent activity, More heavy rainfall on the Rock River basin

last night and today will push Joslin to just under the major

flood stage by Wednesday.

* Forecast, Rise to 16.4 feet Wednesday, then begin falling.

* Impact, At 16.5 feet, Water affects the lowest sections of

Broadway and Main Street in Cleveland and affects a few homes.

