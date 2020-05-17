River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:45 AM Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent activity, More heavy rainfall on the Rock River basin
last night and today will push Joslin to just under the major
flood stage by Wednesday.
* Forecast, Rise to 16.4 feet Wednesday, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 16.5 feet, Water affects the lowest sections of
Broadway and Main Street in Cleveland and affects a few homes.
&&