River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until Friday morning…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River at Como.
* Until Friday morning.
* At 10:30 AM Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising
to 13.4 feet Tuesday morning. The river will fall back below flood
stage Friday morning.
* Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on
Regan Road northeast of Como.
&&