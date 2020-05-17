River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until Friday morning…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River at Como.

* Until Friday morning.

* At 10:30 AM Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising

to 13.4 feet Tuesday morning. The river will fall back below flood

stage Friday morning.

* Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on

Regan Road northeast of Como.

&&