River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 6:46 pm
12:47 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Friday morning.
* At 1230 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.1 feet by
Tuesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.

