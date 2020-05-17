River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Friday morning.
* At 1230 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.1 feet by
Tuesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
&&