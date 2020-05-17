River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* until Friday morning.

* At 1230 PM Sunday the stage was 13.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 16.1 feet by

Tuesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage early Friday

morning.

