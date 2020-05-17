River Flood Advisory from SUN 1:12 PM CDT until FRI 12:30 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from SUN 1:12 PM CDT until FRI 12:30 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 1230 PM Sunday the stage was 6.4 feet.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.6 feet by Tuesday
afternoon.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.
&&