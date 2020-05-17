River Flood Advisory from SUN 1:12 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from SUN 1:12 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 100 PM Sunday the stage was 9.5 feet.
* Action stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.9 feet by Wednesday
morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
&&