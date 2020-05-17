River Flood Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Rock River at Dixon, or from Castle Rock State Park near Oregon
downstream to Lee County line.
* until Saturday evening.
* At 1215 PM Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
* Action stage is 13.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 15.8 feet by Monday evening.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet…N Canal Drive threatened in Woodland Shores.
Water overflows low-lying banks along west First Street in Dixon.
Residential property threatened near Sherman Avenue and River
Street in Dixon.
&&